Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 469,500 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,191,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.29% of NiSource worth $29,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 256.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,266,000 after buying an additional 5,544,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter worth $110,011,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 39.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,071,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,842 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NI stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $26.01. 3,329,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,876,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NiSource’s payout ratio is 71.14%.

NI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on NiSource in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

