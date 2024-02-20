Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,216,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Trip.com Group worth $42,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth $826,332,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 15,964.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,508,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,577,000 after buying an additional 7,461,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $213,195,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth $168,290,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ TCOM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,595,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,243. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.