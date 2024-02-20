Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.39% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $39,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EDU traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.05. 1,056,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,300. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.78. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $93.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 0.46.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

