Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $31.39 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Public Storage worth $31,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 19.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE PSA traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,779. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.26. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

