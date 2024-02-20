Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $33.18 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1,399.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,946 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of Moody’s worth $33,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.03. The stock had a trading volume of 464,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,696. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.68. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $407.62. The firm has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.42.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

