Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $61.02 Million Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.90% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $61,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,305. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $139.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.93.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.