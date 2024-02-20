Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $99.62 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,300 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 138,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.19% of NXP Semiconductors worth $99,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,538.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXPI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $241.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.76 and its 200-day moving average is $206.37.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

