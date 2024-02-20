Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 85,400 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 224.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of Elevance Health worth $53,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 26.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,640,000 after purchasing an additional 342,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $509.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,408. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $482.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.28. The firm has a market cap of $119.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $515.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.52%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

