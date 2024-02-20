HealthStream’s (HSTM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HSTM. TheStreet raised shares of HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays began coverage on HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSTM

HealthStream Trading Up 4.7 %

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 41,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,066. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.18 million, a P/E ratio of 66.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $29.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in HealthStream by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in HealthStream by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,032 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 32,693 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.