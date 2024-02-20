Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.57. 1,067,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,043,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Herbalife from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Herbalife from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Herbalife from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

The firm has a market cap of $842.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 26.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 7.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,968,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,197,000 after acquiring an additional 456,384 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,989,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,808,000 after acquiring an additional 209,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 3,121,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,669,000 after buying an additional 104,567 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

