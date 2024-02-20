Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Herbalife from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Herbalife from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Herbalife from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Herbalife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $8.07 on Friday. Herbalife has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $801.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Herbalife

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Herbalife by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Herbalife by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,216 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Herbalife by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,612,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Herbalife by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Herbalife during the 4th quarter worth about $12,070,000.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

Featured Articles

