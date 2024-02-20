Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HTGC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.75.

HTGC opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $18.65.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.48 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 73.26%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

