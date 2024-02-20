Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.39-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.48 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hershey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $228.33.

Get Hershey alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HSY

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $191.64 on Tuesday. Hershey has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.93 and a 200-day moving average of $197.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,734 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.