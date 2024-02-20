Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 15.260-15.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 15.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.2 billion-$154.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.0 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $355.24.

Home Depot stock opened at $362.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm has a market cap of $360.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $368.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $352.97 and a 200-day moving average of $325.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

