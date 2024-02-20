Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $410,211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,280,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,409,000 after purchasing an additional 337,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

