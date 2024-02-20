Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HST. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.9 %

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

HST opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.