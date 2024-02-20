Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 114,497 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,006,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,497 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.29% of American International Group worth $121,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horiko Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Horiko Capital Management LLC now owns 32,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 26.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,384,000 after buying an additional 503,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 63.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,622. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.93. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

