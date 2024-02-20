Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 1,349,156 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 131.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,373,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349,156 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 4.07% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $139,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWY traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $64.30. 529,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,545,497. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.42. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $54.49 and a 52 week high of $67.95. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

