Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 492,775 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,607,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,775 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $86,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the third quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $644,436,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,657,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,116,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922,710 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE USB traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,339,793. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $48.26. The company has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,439 shares of company stock worth $2,865,224. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.