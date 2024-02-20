Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $111.21 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 273,611 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.34% of Agilent Technologies worth $111,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,853,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,830,344,000 after buying an additional 349,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,214,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,591,990,000 after buying an additional 253,729 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,076,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,238,549,000 after buying an additional 39,030 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,378,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,009,000 after buying an additional 174,439 shares during the period.

Shares of A stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.51. 199,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,659. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $146.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.36. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total value of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,504 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

