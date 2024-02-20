Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 74,654 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,093,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,654 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $114,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 111.1% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Fastenal by 80.0% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,600,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,435,000 after acquiring an additional 711,265 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in Fastenal by 138.5% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fastenal by 16.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,745,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,563,000 after acquiring an additional 957,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.10. The company had a trading volume of 417,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,200. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $70.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

In other Fastenal news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,120 shares of company stock worth $8,118,031 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

