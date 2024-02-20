iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $93.81

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$93.81 and last traded at C$93.55, with a volume of 105424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$92.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IAG. National Bankshares upped their price target on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$67.83.

iA Financial Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at iA Financial

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$90.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.68, for a total transaction of C$403,564.95. In other news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.68, for a total value of C$403,564.95. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total transaction of C$455,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,629,012. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

Featured Articles

