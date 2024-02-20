Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.30. 544,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 590,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

Icahn Enterprises Trading Up 5.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 41.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 35.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

