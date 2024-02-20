Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Down 7%

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.78 and last traded at $41.87. Approximately 61,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 267,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICHR shares. StockNews.com lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ichor by 450.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 489,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 400,548 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ichor by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,093,000 after acquiring an additional 265,677 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 25.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,345,000 after purchasing an additional 253,478 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,056,000 after acquiring an additional 228,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth $4,995,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

