ICON Public (ICLR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect ICON Public to post earnings of $3.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ICLR opened at $289.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $181.92 and a 12 month high of $296.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
