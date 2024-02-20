Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ITW traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.54. 558,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,747. The company has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $267.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITW

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.