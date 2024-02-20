Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ILMN. HSBC lowered Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Illumina from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen lowered Illumina from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Illumina from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.95.

Shares of ILMN opened at $143.41 on Friday. Illumina has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $238.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.43 and its 200 day moving average is $135.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 28.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

