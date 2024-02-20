Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Up to $37.13

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.13, but opened at $38.14. Immunovant shares last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 49,729 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Immunovant Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average of $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,515 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $147,032.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,525,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $147,032.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 323,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,525,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $107,026.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,260 shares in the company, valued at $13,481,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,624 shares of company stock worth $1,248,375. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 2,558.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

