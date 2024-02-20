Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$87.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$110.00 to C$89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$80.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$76.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$77.73. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$60.19 and a 52 week high of C$85.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.27%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

