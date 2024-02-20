Insider Buying: ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Insider Purchases 154 Shares of Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Jeffery bought 154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £149.38 ($188.09).

Richard John Jeffery also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ActiveOps alerts:

On Wednesday, January 17th, Richard John Jeffery purchased 150 shares of ActiveOps stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($188.87).

On Friday, December 15th, Richard John Jeffery bought 158 shares of ActiveOps stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £150.10 ($189.00).

ActiveOps Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AOM stock traded down GBX 0.96 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 99.04 ($1.25). 91,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,401. ActiveOps Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 73 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 115 ($1.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of £70.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5,000.00 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 90.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.08) target price on shares of ActiveOps in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Our Latest Report on AOM

About ActiveOps

(Get Free Report)

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ActiveOps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ActiveOps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.