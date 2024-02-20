Insider Buying: Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Acquires 12,700 Shares of Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel acquired 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $140,589.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,951,923.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Greenwich LifeSciences Price Performance

Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.43 million, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.02. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $16.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLSI. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Greenwich LifeSciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

