Insider Buying: Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) CEO Purchases 10,966 Shares of Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Shaw bought 10,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $14,036.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,245,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,868.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RVP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 45,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,950. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 5.97. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Retractable Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.