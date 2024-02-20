Insider Buying: South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS) Director Buys 15,500 Shares of Stock

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) Director Green Bow Capital LLC purchased 15,500 shares of South Star Battery Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,230.00.

South Star Battery Metals Stock Performance

Shares of South Star Battery Metals stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,936. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.71. South Star Battery Metals Corp. has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$0.82. The stock has a market cap of C$31.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Get South Star Battery Metals alerts:

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil; and 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Star Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.