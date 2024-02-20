Insider Selling: Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Senior Officer Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Andrew Carlsen sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$1,000,000.00.
Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock traded down C$0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.19. 349,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.61 and a 1-year high of C$9.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.05.
Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 125.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Birchcliff Energy
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
