Insider Selling: Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Senior Officer Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Andrew Carlsen sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$1,000,000.00.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock traded down C$0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.19. 349,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.61 and a 1-year high of C$9.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIR shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BIR

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.