Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Takes $44,000 Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12,100.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of KWEB stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,556,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,531,662. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $32.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

