Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Cut by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 57,598 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Intel by 171.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,404,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $715,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC reduced their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.57, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

