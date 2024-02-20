Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on INTC. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.48.

Intel Stock Down 1.2 %

INTC stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

