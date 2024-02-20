Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IDN opened at $1.84 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $2.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 122.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.