Interchange Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNA stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.29. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.55.

In related news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,994,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,994,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $54,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,487,504 shares in the company, valued at $18,106,880.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 906,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,712 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

DNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

