Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $244,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,162 shares of company stock worth $7,123,851 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $763.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.43 billion, a PE ratio of 90.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $736.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $643.56. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. UBS Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.