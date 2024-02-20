Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $268,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $794.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $793.54 and its 200-day moving average is $718.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLK

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total value of $2,460,966.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,424.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,474 shares of company stock valued at $17,275,900. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.