Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 383 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,169,032,000 after buying an additional 678,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,852,000 after buying an additional 192,049 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Onsemi by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Onsemi by 26.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,723 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $77.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.83. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ON. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ON

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.