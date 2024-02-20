Interchange Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $197.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $129.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

