InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 6,400 ($80.58) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 22.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($81.84) to GBX 6,000 ($75.55) in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,148.57 ($77.42).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

About InterContinental Hotels Group

Shares of LON:IHG traded up GBX 387.33 ($4.88) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 8,297.33 ($104.47). The company had a trading volume of 690,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,571. The stock has a market cap of £13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,952.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 5,086 ($64.04) and a one year high of GBX 8,418 ($105.99). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,313.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,492.79.

(Get Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.