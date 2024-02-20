InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Shares Gap Up to $97.76

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $97.76, but opened at $105.51. InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at $106.65, with a volume of 143,263 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IHG shares. StockNews.com downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6,000.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 7.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.41 and a 200 day moving average of $82.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,615,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Incline Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,344,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

