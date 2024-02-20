InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $117.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $66.82 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.29.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,086.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,668 shares of company stock worth $171,942 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in InterDigital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in InterDigital by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,014,000 after acquiring an additional 792,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in InterDigital by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,051,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,515,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 706,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in InterDigital by 7.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 666,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,515,000 after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.