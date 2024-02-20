International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Decreased by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,907,942,000 after buying an additional 2,483,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,284,833,000 after acquiring an additional 903,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,691,000 after purchasing an additional 492,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $187.80 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $196.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.93 and a 200-day moving average of $155.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

