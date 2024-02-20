International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.5% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,045,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,224. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $196.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $168.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.66.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

