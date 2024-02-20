Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Up 5.3% This Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $6.24 billion and $205.00 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $13.58 or 0.00026084 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00073485 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00019753 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000857 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 514,765,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,349,143 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

