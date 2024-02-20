Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.09.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IIP.UN shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Desjardins set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,500 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total transaction of C$90,337.50. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSE IIP.UN opened at C$13.90 on Thursday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.43 and a 12 month high of C$14.89. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.73.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.74%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

